WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a 4.8% increase from WCM Global Growth’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
WCM Global Growth Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $434.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.60.
About WCM Global Growth
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WCM Global Growth
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for WCM Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.