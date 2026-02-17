Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 505,348 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 381,400 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,207,835 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,207,835 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Volato Group Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of SOAR stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,013. Volato Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Volato Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Free Report) by 336.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Volato Group worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Volato Group

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

