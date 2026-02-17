VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Director Purchases $15,297.80 in Stock

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Dale Brown purchased 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $15,297.80. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,378.58. This trade represents a 6.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VirTra Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 24,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,169. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. VirTra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $49.62 million, a P/E ratio of 222.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VirTra by 64.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VirTra in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised VirTra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) develops and markets simulation-based training systems designed to enhance decision-making, marksmanship, and judgmental use-of-force skills for law enforcement, military, corrections, and commercial security organizations. The company’s virtual reality–based solutions integrate immersive video, scenario-based engagement, and live firearms training to create realistic, customizable exercises. By combining hardware, software, and content, VirTra aims to deliver comprehensive training environments that replicate real-world challenges faced by frontline professionals.

Key products in VirTra’s portfolio include the V-300 and V-150 immersive training simulators, which offer wraparound projection with touch-screen compatibility for weapon-mounted or handheld controls.

Featured Articles

