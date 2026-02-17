Venom (VENOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $777.16 Thousand

Venom (VENOM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Venom coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venom has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Venom has a total market cap of $51.87 million and approximately $777.16 thousand worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,880.62 or 0.99627042 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,345,015,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,344,943,613.53 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.02824396 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $908,861.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

