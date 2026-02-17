Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $348.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.90.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $306.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.71 and a 200 day moving average of $276.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total transaction of $10,439,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,914,730.12. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock valued at $104,383,469 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

