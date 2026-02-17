Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $59.37 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,625 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,077,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,712,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,196,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $148,823,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,001,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,714,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,493,678,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,316,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600,470 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $401.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 22.76%.
- Positive Sentiment: India’s Adani Group announced a plan to invest $100 billion in renewable, AI‑ready data centers as part of a strategic partnership involving Google and Microsoft — a potential long‑term source of Azure demand and international cloud expansion. India’s Adani Group To Invest $100 Billion In AI Data Centers
- Positive Sentiment: Microsoft appears on multiple “best AI stocks” and AI‑ETF lists, highlighting GitHub Copilot revenue and accelerating Azure AI services — supportive narrative for re‑rating if execution continues. Best AI Stocks 2026: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Alphabet Top the List
- Positive Sentiment: Some funds are adding to positions (Maverick Capital boosted its MSFT stake), signaling institutional conviction despite the recent pullback. Maverick Capital Ltd Boosts Microsoft Stake
- Neutral Sentiment: Zillow launched a fun “Zillow for Warcraft” microsite tied to Blizzard’s player housing — a marketing/brand collaboration that’s interesting but unlikely to move MSFT fundamentals. Zillow launches Zillow for Warcraft
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that OpenAI’s large compute commitments have rattled markets put pressure on Microsoft (and other cloud providers) amid fears of rising AI infrastructure costs or competitive obligations. OpenAI Backlog Shockwave
- Negative Sentiment: Investors reacted to disclosure of a relatively small number of paying Copilot customers, which some read as slower-than-expected AI monetization and contributed to near‑term sentiment weakness. Why Microsoft’s Relatively Small Number of Paying Copilot Customers Could Be a Blessing
- Negative Sentiment: Notable fund activity is mixed: Sands Capital trimmed about 394,869 MSFT shares, which can weigh on sentiment when covered by the market. Sands Capital Management Trims Microsoft Stake
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst and media pieces note that while Microsoft’s earnings were solid, the stock has pulled back amid a broader software sell‑off, rising cloud infrastructure costs, and intensifying competition from AWS and Google Cloud. Investors Are Selling This AI Stock, but Is It Actually a Screaming Buy?
MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $540.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $632.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.95.
In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total value of $6,266,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,620.48. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.
Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).
