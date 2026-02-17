Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,434,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.78% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $6,202,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 263.7% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Country Club Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 1,111,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 858.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 319,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 286,518 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 100,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,495,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.