Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,651,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 531,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.88% of Ross Stores worth $5,890,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,974,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,782,873,000 after purchasing an additional 61,168 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,268,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,310,081,000 after buying an additional 51,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,102,077,000 after acquiring an additional 133,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Ross Stores by 9.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,747,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $605,704,000 after purchasing an additional 426,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.94.

ROST stock opened at $196.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $197.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.07 and a 200 day moving average of $166.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

