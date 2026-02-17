Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 87,096 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,716,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 16.03% of CBRE Group worth $7,518,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on CBRE Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.