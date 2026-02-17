Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 40,480 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,031,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.67% of McKesson worth $9,294,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 171.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McKesson by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $933.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $585.22 and a fifty-two week high of $971.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $842.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $790.27.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.