Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 512,974 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,405,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.55% of Digital Realty Trust worth $9,232,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37,575.7% during the 3rd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 271,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 270,545 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 412.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $181.01 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.70.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

