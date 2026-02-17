Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,279,104 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,548,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.29% of U.S. Bancorp worth $6,986,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 446.2% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Evercore upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USB

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,952,626.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.