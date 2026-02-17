Vanguard Group Inc. Has $9.54 Billion Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,307,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.79% of CME Group worth $9,539,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its stake in CME Group by 116.3% during the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 251 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,710 shares in the company, valued at $72,017,102.70. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $809,700. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $304.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.53.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $303.07 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.43 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.48 and its 200-day moving average is $274.14. The firm has a market cap of $109.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

