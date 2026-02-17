Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.35 Billion Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,581,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.86% of Fortinet worth $6,354,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,183,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,085,244,000 after purchasing an additional 862,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,091,000 after buying an additional 828,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $1,640,900,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,248,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,718,000 after acquiring an additional 677,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,922,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,781,000 after acquiring an additional 195,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

