Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,066,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 272,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.48% of Valero Energy worth $6,481,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,724,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,035,000 after acquiring an additional 286,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,141,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $827,390,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,024,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,369,000 after purchasing an additional 148,195 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,381,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,415,000 after purchasing an additional 77,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE VLO opened at $200.16 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $206.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.83%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

