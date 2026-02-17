Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,999,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,383 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.86% of Travelers Companies worth $6,142,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 51.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,746,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,162,917,000 after acquiring an additional 119,481 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 173,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $307.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $293.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.43 and a twelve month high of $304.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.21 and a 200 day moving average of $279.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 12.88%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $3,011,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,092.84. The trade was a 22.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 16,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.77, for a total value of $4,675,516.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,602.75. This represents a 73.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,765 shares of company stock worth $29,877,543. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

