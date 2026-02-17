Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.65% of Emerson Electric worth $7,127,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $823,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,563,000 after purchasing an additional 548,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $3,359,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.44.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.28%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,106,836. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,442 shares of company stock worth $2,271,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.90.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

