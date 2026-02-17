Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,414,239 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 450,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.05% of Autodesk worth $6,802,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $777,202,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,649,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,988,000 after buying an additional 564,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 254.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 676,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $214,968,000 after buying an additional 485,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $231.22 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $216.01 and a one year high of $329.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.54 and a 200 day moving average of $294.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.61.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

