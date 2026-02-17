Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 300,222 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,637,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.94% of Mondelez International worth $8,035,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2%

MDLZ opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

