VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 553,050 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 396,985 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 86,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 107,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 122,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,587. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded. PFXF was launched on Jul 16, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

