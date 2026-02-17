TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Director Sells $1,210,230.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Edman sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $1,210,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.41. 440,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.74.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $763.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.96 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 448.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $113.00 target price on TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

