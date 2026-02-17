Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $630.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $28.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.95. 758,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,269. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90. The stock has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.46, a P/E/G ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the transaction, the president owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at $848,695,075.02. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

