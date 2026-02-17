Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Issues Earnings Results

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 25.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Tracsis had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Tracsis Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of LON TRCS opened at GBX 320 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £95.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 311.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 348.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. Tracsis has a 52 week low of GBX 280 and a 52 week high of GBX 520.

Get Tracsis alerts:

About Tracsis

(Get Free Report)

Tracsis plc is a technology company and a leading provider of software and hardware products, data capture and data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data and wider transport industries.

Tracsis’s products and services are widely used to increase efficiency, reduce cost and risk, improve operational and asset performance, improve safety management and decision making capabilities and improve the overall end-user experience for clients and customers.

The Group is split into two principal operating areas built around detailed industry knowledge and expertise:

Rail Technology & Services: A software, technology and product led business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.