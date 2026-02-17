Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion.
Toll Brothers stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.96. 2,136,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.40 and a 200 day moving average of $138.65. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $168.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.37%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: revenue rose ~15.4% to $2.15B and diluted EPS was $2.19, topping estimates — showing solid demand and margin support. Toll Brothers Reports FY 2026 First Quarter Results
- Positive Sentiment: Stronger balance sheet metrics: cash and equivalents roughly doubled year‑over‑year to about $1.20B and leverage remains low, which supports financial flexibility. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) stock falls on Q1 2026 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds and technical momentum: homebuilders are drawing investor capital on hopes for lower rates and supply shortages; TOL is trading near prior highs and has a consensus Moderate Buy from analysts. 3 Names to Watch as Homebuilders Near Breakout
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage mixed around a median target near $160 — several buys and some lower targets mean investor reactions could be driven more by guidance and forward commentary than by the beat itself. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) stock falls on Q1 2026 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Operating cash‑flow flagged: reported cash from operations was cited as $800M but described as down sharply year‑over‑year (large percentage decline), raising questions about working capital and short‑term cash dynamics. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) stock falls on Q1 2026 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Rising costs and flat operating profit: cost of sales rose ~19% and operating profit was essentially flat YoY, which could pressure margins if input costs or mix persist. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) stock falls on Q1 2026 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: multiple senior executives sold shares in the past six months, which investors often view as a negative signal for near‑term conviction. Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) stock falls on Q1 2026 Earnings
In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $581,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,680 shares in the company, valued at $17,407,982.40. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.
In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.
