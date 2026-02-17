Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.3%

Toll Brothers stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.96. 2,136,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.40 and a 200 day moving average of $138.65. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.87.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $581,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,680 shares in the company, valued at $17,407,982.40. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

