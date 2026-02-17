Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,939,000 after acquiring an additional 390,483 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,674,000 after buying an additional 321,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,915,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $74.01.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.0488 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 318.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

