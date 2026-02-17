Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,331,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,591,000 after buying an additional 369,600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,977,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,295,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.48. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $149.57.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $440.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.81 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.75.

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company’s technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

