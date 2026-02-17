Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $647,000 Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,805 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $1,777,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,580. This trade represents a 86.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,302 shares of company stock worth $2,924,128. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.96. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

