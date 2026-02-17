Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 17,149 Shares of First Merchants Corporation $FRME

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,149 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Merchants were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 361.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 30.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Price Performance

FRME opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. First Merchants Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $45.62.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.89 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Merchants news, insider Eva D. Scurlock sold 3,227 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $136,469.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,464.27. The trade was a 13.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Merchants from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation, through its subsidiary First Merchants Bank, offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and public sector clients. The company’s core business activities include retail and commercial banking, lending, treasury and cash management, and wealth advisory services. With a focus on relationship banking, First Merchants seeks to deliver tailored solutions for deposit accounts, loan financing and other credit products.

On the consumer side, First Merchants provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and mortgage loans, and electronic banking conveniences.

Featured Stories

