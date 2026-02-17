Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,532,992 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 99.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,532,992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,851,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 39.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,617 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $235,064,000 after acquiring an additional 991,141 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998,886 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $151,156,000 after purchasing an additional 764,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,548,650 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $305,351,000 after purchasing an additional 621,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 855.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 686,644 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,094,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.83%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.