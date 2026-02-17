Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,248 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $135,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.1% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.94, for a total transaction of $4,022,369.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,360,731.98. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,238,600. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 108,996 shares of company stock worth $63,355,935 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $504.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $189.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $584.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.