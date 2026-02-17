The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG Stake Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 707.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 201,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $27,546,362.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,817 shares in the company, valued at $26,574,986.97. This represents a 50.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $4,826,600.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,595,056.92. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 343,928 shares of company stock worth $47,393,256 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIG opened at $141.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.61. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.49 and a twelve month high of $144.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

