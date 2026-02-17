The Boeing Company $BA Stock Position Lifted by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,107 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $242.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.65 and its 200-day moving average is $219.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.15. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.90) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,300. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

