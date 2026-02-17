The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

Bancorp Stock Up 4.9%

TBBK stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.31. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.18). Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 26.15%.The company had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $42,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,121.70. The trade was a 22.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.23 per share, with a total value of $301,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,322.18. The trade was a 35.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 9,080 shares of company stock worth $548,933 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 213.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 732.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK) is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company’s product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

Further Reading

