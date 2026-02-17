Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.39

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $420.56 million and $14.23 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000832 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,095,755,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,696,879 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

