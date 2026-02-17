Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys New Stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METC

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,988 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of METC. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 112.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:METC opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $57.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ramaco Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on METC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.