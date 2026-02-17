Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 5,365 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 217.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 128.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 103,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 411.8% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 87,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 70,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $272.92.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. This represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,083.58. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $299.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Further Reading

