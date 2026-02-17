TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Update

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 190,430 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 143,611 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 29,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

TCL Electronics Price Performance

Shares of TCL Electronics stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. TCL Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

TCL Electronics Company Profile

TCL Electronics (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) is a subsidiary of TCL Technology Group, headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong, China. Established in 1981, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading manufacturers of consumer electronics. Its core operations encompass the research, development, design and production of television sets, mobile devices and smart home appliances.

The company’s product portfolio features a broad range of flat-panel televisions, including LED, QLED and Mini-LED models under the TCL brand.

