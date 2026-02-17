Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961,463 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,979,255,000 after buying an additional 1,342,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,826,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,982,190,000 after buying an additional 378,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279,918 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $183.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.68. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $186.52. The firm has a market cap of $369.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.70%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $7,256,037.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,411.60. The trade was a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This trade represents a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 793,163 shares of company stock valued at $127,920,502. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

