Sun Communities (SUI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $509.3990 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $130.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $137.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sun Communities from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sun Communities from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $19,378,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 26.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

