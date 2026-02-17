Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to post earnings of $0.3150 per share and revenue of $139.2420 million for the quarter.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:RGR opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.16 million, a P/E ratio of 288.66 and a beta of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

