Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $811,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,793 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,304,305 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,581,530,000 after acquiring an additional 102,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $663,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,935 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $574,364,000 after purchasing an additional 58,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $492,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $417,530,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,328. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $266.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.23.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $212.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $303.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.06.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

