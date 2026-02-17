Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,039 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 4,325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,944,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after purchasing an additional 117,956 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 203,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,600,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,047,000 after purchasing an additional 263,108 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SPTI opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0934 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

