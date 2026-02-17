Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 72,448 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 309% compared to the typical volume of 17,710 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $132.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,669,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,856,107. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.48. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $134.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

