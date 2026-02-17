Stephens Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $24.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stephens from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on APA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.39.

Shares of APA stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.74. APA has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $28.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.2% during the third quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of APA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

