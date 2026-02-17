State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.10 Million Position in Carvana Co. $CVNA

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carvana were worth $16,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Carvana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 251.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 9.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA opened at $343.31 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $486.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $432.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 3.57.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.54, for a total transaction of $417,271.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,552,727.50. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.04, for a total value of $393,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,617,943.68. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,351 shares of company stock valued at $179,589,049. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Carvana from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carvana from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.27.

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

