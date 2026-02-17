State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Target were worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,074,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,016,000 after buying an additional 1,529,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,247,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,602,825,000 after buying an additional 277,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $578,009,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Target by 9.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,549,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $350,146,000 after acquiring an additional 310,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Roth Mkm set a $88.00 price objective on Target in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 target price on Target in a report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price target on Target in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.90.

Target Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $115.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.14. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $131.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.34%.

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Articles

