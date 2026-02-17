State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,183 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth $690,313,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 739,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,768,000 after acquiring an additional 730,287 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,164,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,670,000 after acquiring an additional 617,939 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 685,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,038,000 after acquiring an additional 435,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,443,000 after purchasing an additional 408,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. The trade was a 9.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $222.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

