SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $25,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SPX Technologies from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SPXC opened at $238.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.08 and its 200-day moving average is $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.21.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $2,584,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,188,367.40. This represents a 23.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 38,755 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $7,986,242.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,243,294.62. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company’s Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

Featured Stories

