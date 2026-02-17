Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Releases Earnings Results

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.61 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Springfield Properties had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.83%.

Springfield Properties Trading Down 4.5%

LON SPR opened at GBX 123.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £146.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. Springfield Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 80 and a 52 week high of GBX 137.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Innes Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 133, for a total value of £133,000. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Springfield Properties Company Profile

The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.

With a focus on sustainable and quality homes, the customer is at the heart of what we do.

