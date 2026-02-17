SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.50 and last traded at $144.4750, with a volume of 174107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.89.
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk around the Strait of Hormuz is supporting oil-price upside, which generally helps E&P stocks and XOP. Iran has conducted naval drills and reportedly partially closed the strait, lifting a war-risk premium that traders say underpins crude. Iran partially closes Strait of Hormuz
- Positive Sentiment: Market participants are buying dips amid the Iran tensions and U.S.–Iran talks, giving short-term support to crude and E&P names. This trader behavior can blunt downside for XOP even when other supply signals are mixed. Traders buy the dip as Iran talks reignite war premium
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term growth stories in new oil provinces (e.g., Guyana) remain supportive for industry fundamentals but have limited immediate impact on XOP’s intraday move. Guyana’s oil growth potential rises
- Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional rebalancing: Amica Mutual trimmed a modest XOP position (reported via 13F), but the size appears too small to drive material ETF flows. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. sells XOP shares
- Negative Sentiment: Supply-side easing signals are weighing on oil and consequently on XOP: the European Commission says Hungary and Slovakia face no short-term oil supply risk due to emergency stocks after Russian flow disruptions, reducing immediate supply-scare upside. EU says no short-term oil supply risk
- Negative Sentiment: Structural and demand headwinds: reports of rising inventories, an IEA demand downgrade, and broader signs of a supply glut cap crude rallies — all pressure oil prices and E&P earnings prospects. Inventory surge caps oil
- Negative Sentiment: Rising flows of discounted Russian crude into China increase global supply availability and could weigh on prices, adding pressure to XOP’s holdings. China’s Russian oil imports hit new record
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 2.3%
The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.82.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.
