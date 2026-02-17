SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.50 and last traded at $144.4750, with a volume of 174107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.89.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

